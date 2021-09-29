Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 361.8% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $662,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 94.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 164,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 118.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 213,846 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Shares of PENN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,233. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

