Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 13,965 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

