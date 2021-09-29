Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 19,250 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. 518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

