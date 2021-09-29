Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,936,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess stock traded up $7.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.38. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,636. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.80 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

