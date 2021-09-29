Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $788.19. 121,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $715.74 and a 200 day moving average of $675.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

