Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 299,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American Tower by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 266,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after buying an additional 72,686 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,612. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.07 and its 200-day moving average is $265.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.