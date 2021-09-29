Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 29,855 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein accounts for 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AllianceBernstein worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,917. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $52.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

