Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 39,650 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,650 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Sunoco worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 242,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,218. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Several analysts have commented on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

