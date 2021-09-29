Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 8,110 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of CyberArk Software worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $4,040,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 26.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

