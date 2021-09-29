Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,521. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

