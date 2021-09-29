Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 25,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.