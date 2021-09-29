Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

