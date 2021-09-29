Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,052,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 3,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

