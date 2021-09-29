British & American Investment Trust PLC (LON:BAF) Announces GBX 0.80 Dividend

British & American Investment Trust PLC (LON:BAF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BAF remained flat at $GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Wednesday. 8,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The company has a market cap of £8.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. British & American Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

British & American Investment Trust Company Profile

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

