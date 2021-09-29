Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $1,587,883.50 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

