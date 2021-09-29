Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

