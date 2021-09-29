Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.44. Crane reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

CR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after buying an additional 200,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

