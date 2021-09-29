Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $155.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the lowest is $154.94 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $147.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $606.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

MTSI opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,231 shares of company stock valued at $36,419,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $103,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.