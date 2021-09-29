Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report sales of $63.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $64.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $247.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

PAYA stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.