Brokerages Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.05. American Financial Group reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

