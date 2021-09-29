Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 232,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $950.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2,402.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

