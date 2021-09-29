Brokerages Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TMDI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 420,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,783 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Medical by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

