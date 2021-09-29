Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to announce $15.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $59.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

