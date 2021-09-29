Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,150 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.