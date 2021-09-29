Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Trading Down 12.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) traded down 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.