BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 1.7%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.27. Approximately 65,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 262,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.