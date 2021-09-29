Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $51.34 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $51.34 million and approximately $39,825.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.00560928 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001109 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 961.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

