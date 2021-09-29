ByteNext Hits Market Capitalization of $699,767.83 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $699,767.83 and approximately $5,612.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00136942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.25 or 1.00205098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.51 or 0.06825879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.00771332 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

