C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $92,574.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $92,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $517,494.94.

On Friday, September 17th, Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

CCCC stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 154,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

