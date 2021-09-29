Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 139,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,761,017 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

