CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches One Day Volume of $168,811.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $55.58 or 0.00133843 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $168,811.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

