CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.