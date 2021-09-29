Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,001.88

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,001.88 ($13.09) and traded as low as GBX 904 ($11.81). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 904 ($11.81), with a volume of 1,514 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of £109.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 907.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,001.88.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.
About Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
