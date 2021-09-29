Callisto Network Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $17.42 million and $79,113.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.78 or 0.06862018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00109696 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

