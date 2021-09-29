Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 4.6%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. 2,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

