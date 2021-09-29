Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 4.6%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. 2,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $922.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
