Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 11,690 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of World Fuel Services worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 269,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in World Fuel Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 204,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INT opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

