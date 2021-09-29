Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 12,656 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 86.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

