Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 9,016 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

