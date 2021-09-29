Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

STZ opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

