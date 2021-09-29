Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

