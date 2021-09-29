Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 14,032 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Village Farms International worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $711.89 million, a P/E ratio of -208.75 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

