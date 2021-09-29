Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,290 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

