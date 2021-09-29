Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 4,738 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 325,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.