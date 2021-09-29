Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 4,738 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 325,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

