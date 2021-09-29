Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 7,770 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

