Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 391,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 189,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SWM opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

