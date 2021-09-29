Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

