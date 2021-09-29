Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

