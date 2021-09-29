Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

