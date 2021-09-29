Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 41,780 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Greenlane worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $228.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.