Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 6,226 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

